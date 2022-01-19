









Not all events related to the world of jewelry get stuck due to the covid infections that scourge a large part of the globe. In fact, Jewelery, Gem & Technology Dubai, the first B2B event of the year, has been confirmed. The fair is scheduled from 22 to 24 February and will take place at the Dubai World Trade center (DWTC): it will bring together exhibitors from Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Singapore, Turkey and the UAE.



We are thrilled to kick off the global jewelry calendar with an exclusive marketplace hosting world-class companies in Dubai, one of the most glamorous cities in the world. A B2B show that will showcase the main product categories, where each section will offer buyers the opportunity to get in touch with companies and news, as well as the possibility of satisfying procurement needs for 2022. Together with Italian Exhibition Group ( IEG) and through joint efforts alongside DWTC, we have created a profitable environment in which our community can return to doing business safely.

David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets for Asia

Jewelery, Gem & Technology Dubai is organized by Informa Markets Jewelery and Ieg (Italian Exhibition Group). JGT Dubai immediately received the full consent and support of the industry, including that of the official partner DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Center), with full membership also of the industry partner Dubai Gold and Jewelery Group and trade associations. The event attracted the great interest of the community of buyers, retailers, wholesalers and brands from the Middle East, Eastern Europe and South America, attracted by the JGT Dubai Hosted Buyer Program.



With great pride we are preparing to turn the spotlight on JGT Dubai, an event that debuts in the annual calendar of international jewelery events, representing from the beginning a strategic business multiplier in the Middle East area for global players in the sector.

Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group

The event is enriched with two world-class events: Dubai Diamond Conference, organized by DMCC, and the presentation ceremony of the Jewelery World Awards (JWA) by Informa Markets Jewelery. Both events will take place on February 21st. Furthermore, JGT Dubai will be held simultaneously with the largest cultural event ever hosted in the Middle East such as Expo 2020 which, inaugurated on 1 October 2021, will last until 31 March 2022.