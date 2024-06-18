At Vicenzaoro September (6-10 September) there will be 1,200 exhibiting brands, the same number as last year. They will come from 35 countries, with 40% of the exhibition offering coming from abroad: led by Turkey, China, Hong Kong, Germany, Thailand, Belgium, thanks also to the business matching supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ice Agency. For Made in Italy, in addition to the Vicenza district, those of Arezzo, Valenza and Campania will obviously be present. But visitors and exhibitors will find a completely revolutionized location. Or, more precisely, temporary, given that part of the Fiera Vicenza building was demolished to be rebuilt in a more modern way.



With pavilions 2 and 5 in the center of the neighborhood demolished, the international jewelery and goldsmith exhibition looks to the future. Compliance with the timetable will repay the joint effort of all Ieg stakeholders with a clear strategic vision of Vicenzaoro on the podium of global events, thanks to its 70 years of history. From the September one until the January 2026 edition, three temporary pavilions will guarantee the continuity of all sectors, with the same number of exhibitors, awaiting the 22 thousand square meter pavilion designed by the Hamburg studio Gmp.

Matteo Farsura, global exhibition manager jewellery&fashion at Ieg



While waiting for the new layout of the fair, three temporary halls will be in operation. The size and structure of the layout will not change, to guarantee the best purchasing experience for buyers in any case. The Creation community will host goldsmith producers in the temporary pavilion 4a, next to pavilion. 4. Semi-finished products and jewelery (formerly in pavilions 2 and 5) will be in the temporary 7a, connected to pavilion 7. Expression’s packaging companies will be located in temporary hall 10, with an independent entrance and connected to pavilions 1 and 3. Pavilion 3.2 will also be opened with 300 square meters dedicated largely to lab grown diamonds. The ready sale will be at Palakiss, recently acquired by Ieg, and which is located in front of the Fiera Vicenza building. International goldsmithery and loose gems will find a place in the usual pavilions 3.1 and 3. While in pavilion 1, you will find the contemporary watchmaking of the Time community.



Speaking of watches. VO’Clock Privé is back (not to be confused with Time, reserved for operators). This is the space also open to enthusiasts, collectors and timepiece enthusiasts, who will meet in the foyer (8.1). The new spaces will also continue to host the usual series of events, with panels from national and international trade associations such as Cibjo, Confindustria Federorafi, Confartigianato Orafi, Confcommercio Federpreziosi, Cna Orafi, Confimi Industria Categoria Orafa ed Argentiera, Assogemme, Assocoral, Afemo , economic data, the new edition of the Trendbook, IEG’s independent observatory on contemporary jewelery curated by Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting.

