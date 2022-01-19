









Star’s rings always attract curiosity. The jewel of the moment, for example, is the one given (with marriage request) by rapper Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker, 31 years old) to Megan Fox, 35, American actress and model. All recorded by an unspecified number of cameras that were used to record the magical moment immortalized on Instagram. And Megan Fox’s (genuine?) surprise.



The engagement, announced on Instagram with simultaneous posts, was sealed with two rings that stack to form a heart shape. Rings that were designed by London-based jeweler Stephen Webster, one of show business favorites. The rings fit perfectly together thanks to magnets hidden in the gold frame. The rapper attributed the idea of ​​the design to himself in sharing with Webster. The two rings set a Colombian emerald (for her) and a D-color diamond (for him), which are the birthstones of the two future spouses.



Megan Denise Fox, born May 16, 1986, has made several appearances in film franchises, most notably Transformers, and has appeared in numerous magazines such as Maxim, Rolling Stone and Fhm. She has received numerous accolades, including two Scream Awards and four Teen Choice Awards. Colson Baker, born on April 22, 1990, chose Machine Gun Kelly as his stage name and by profession he is a rapper, singer, musician and actor, known for his compositional fusion of contemporary and alternative hip hop with rock.















