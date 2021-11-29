ANELLI, vetrina — November 29, 2021 at 5:00 am

The rationalist art of Alexandra Jefford




When you are creative, there are no limits. Alexandra Jefford, designer, painter, illustrator and, above all, capable of making jewels that are truly different from others testifies to this. Luxurious, but fun, minimalist, but ironic, simple, but smart. Alexandra Jefford was born and raised in Geneva, but she moved to London, where she studied at Central St Martins. Then, she focused on engraving and drawing and worked as an artist and illustrator, before turning to jewelry in 2002 after studying jewelry design at the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and Gemology the Gemological Association of Great Britain. .

Anello Yin & Yang, con onice e diamante taglio pera
The artistic training also explains the interpretation that Alexandra Jefford gives of jewelry. For her collections, in fact, she drew inspiration from the Bauhaus movement and post-war American abstraction in the 1950s, but also from expressionist painters. Result: rings like Yin & Yang look like an abstract painter’s painting.
Collana Himalayan in oro e smalto
Another aspect that seems to bring it even closer to the Bauhaus is the idea of ​​combining art and craftsmanship in a single discipline. In his curriculum there is also room for a series of proposals and interventions, such as the collaboration with the London luxury brand Smythson with a collection of five rings, the jewels presented at the Salone del Mobile in Milan, at the Pad London and Paris Art Fairs , in GemGèneve and many others.

Collana Duality Himalayan Range Navy and Gold Mammatus
Duality Earring Wind Wave
Anello con onice e ametista Agartha
Anello Camelot con onice, diamante e smeraldo
Anello di Alexandra Jefford. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Alexandra Jefford. Copyright: gioiellis.com
