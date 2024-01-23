The bell of Chantecler still rings and celebrates its first 80 years. Many, yet it is an icon full of life. The bell is one of the symbols of the Maison of Capri. But not only that: it is also the symbol of an entire era, that of the post-war period, of the Dolce Vita, of the economic boom, of high-end tourism, of those who were the first true influencers such as Jackie Kennedy-Onassis, and of nonconformism of Pietro Capuano, founder of Chantecler.



The island located in the Mediterranean Sea, right in front of Naples, was the cradle of the jewelry brand that became famous thanks to the inventiveness of its founder Chantecler, who in 1944, in the midst of the Second World War, symbolically offered a bell to the American president Franklin Delano Roosevelt, as a wish for peace. A symbol of peace that would not hurt even today, in such difficult times. The history of the bell and of Chantecler was retraced in an exhibition on the occasion of Vicenzaoro January 2024: documents, such as the letters of Edda Ciano to Pietro Capuano, nicknamed Chantecler for his over the top character by the Duce’s daughter, photographs of era, the reproduction of the bell at the origin of everything, memories and, of course, jewels.

The exhibition was an opportunity to retrace the history of our company, but also of a piece of Italian history. Chantecler began its journey starting from a bell, which is still a symbolic jewel. And which today is renewed with new models.

Gabriele Aprea, president of Chantecler



The bell, together with the rooster, has become a symbol of Chantecler. The small bells transformed into jewels are also an aesthetic and cheerful element. This is why in 2024 Chantecler celebrates the anniversary with the Year of the Bell and new jewels. Like Campanella Jaqueline Kennedy-Onassis, a great friend and fan of the Maison in the Sixties and Seventies. The bell is entirely covered in a mosaic of marquise diamonds, which slope down onto the ball. In stark contrast, the edge and the bridge are punctuated by diamond baguettes, with a brilliant geometric motif that aims to interpret the charm of the US First Lady in a modern key. The Campanella Capriness, dedicated to the island, however, enhances the marine identity with a striped motif in enamel and precious stones.

At Vicenzaoro Chantecler also chose to present new products with the Enchanté and Joyful lines, which we will talk about in other articles.

