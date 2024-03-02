Without gender and without age, but with many ideas. Luca Cantarelli, a jewelery designer based in Milan, has created a collection made up of five jewels in silver, enamel and natural stones such as peridot, garnet, topaz, peridot, citrine. And, in contrast, the designer decided to combine the images of the jewels with a series of portraits dedicated to adult male beauty from 40 to 70 years old. With a surprising effect from a communication point of view. It is no coincidence that the collection is dedicated to the effects of time.

A collection includes pendants, earrings and chevalier rings. The most representative piece is the Fierce chevalier ring, with strong volumes that project the shape in height and are inspired by a podium, while the enamels design a central band that wraps the design dividing it into two identical, mirrored halves. On the lateral surfaces, the aligned and degradé stones recall the idea of an hourglass, measuring time.

Luca Cantarelli was born and raised in Sardinia, but since 2012 he has lived and worked in Milan. At 18, during his university studies he discovered a passion for design and painting. After a degree in Legal Sciences, he studied fashion design and worked in fashion. With experience in clothing and accessory design, he chose to try his hand at jewellery, contributing to the restyling of a famous Milanese jewelery brand. In early 2020 he began designing his first collection in silver and natural stones.

