da sapere — December 22, 2019 at 5:01 am

Holydays in red with coral





Red is the color of winter holidays and is also the color of coral, which can give a touch of more liveliness ♦

The winter holidays are colored red, like coral. Why the coral jewelry can be a great choice to wear on Christmas Day or on the 31 December. Beside to gold and green, in fact, the shades of red look good with clothes and are in keeping with the Christmas spirit. But if you have coral jewelry like the ones that we publish on this page, take care not to ruin: the coral, like pearls, is a product of animal origin (originally are micro organisms) and not a precious stone or a mineral.

Anello con corallo rosso e tsavoriti
Alex Ball, anello con corallo rosso e tsavoriti

How to clean and preserve the coral. The tiny coral live in the sea and up on the years build scheleteri of limestone, that is a soft material and should be treated with care. The jewels must be cleaned with a soft damp cloth and rinsed with hot water and soap, then dried carefully. But it must not be put into a jewelry ultrasonic cleaner, or subjected to a bath water. If the coral is dusty, you can also remove dust using a can of compressed air, the kind that are used to clean the inside of the computer. Federico Graglia

Orecchino in oro e corallo
Cartier, orecchino in oro e corallo

Sautoir di corallo rosso e diamanti
Chantecler, sautoir di corallo rosso e diamanti

Anello della collezione Riviera in oro bianco, diamanti, corallo
Avakian, anello della collezione Riviera in oro bianco, diamanti, corallo

Orecchini in corallo rosso Cavolfiore
Cassandra Goad, orecchini in corallo rosso e oro Cavolfiore

Bracciale con corallo intrecciato
Eredi Jovon, bracciale con corallo intrecciato

Bracciale in argento 925 con sfere in pietra naturale e corallo mediterraneo. Prezzo: 63,35 euro
Salvatore Collaro, bracciale in argento 925 con sfere in pietra naturale e corallo mediterraneo. Prezzo: 63,35 euro

Anello Queen con corallo e acquamarine
Fraleoni, anello Queen con corallo e acquamarine







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *