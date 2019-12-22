Holydays in red with coral











Red is the color of winter holidays and is also the color of coral, which can give a touch of more liveliness ♦

The winter holidays are colored red, like coral. Why the coral jewelry can be a great choice to wear on Christmas Day or on the 31 December. Beside to gold and green, in fact, the shades of red look good with clothes and are in keeping with the Christmas spirit. But if you have coral jewelry like the ones that we publish on this page, take care not to ruin: the coral, like pearls, is a product of animal origin (originally are micro organisms) and not a precious stone or a mineral.

How to clean and preserve the coral. The tiny coral live in the sea and up on the years build scheleteri of limestone, that is a soft material and should be treated with care. The jewels must be cleaned with a soft damp cloth and rinsed with hot water and soap, then dried carefully. But it must not be put into a jewelry ultrasonic cleaner, or subjected to a bath water. If the coral is dusty, you can also remove dust using a can of compressed air, the kind that are used to clean the inside of the computer. Federico Graglia



























