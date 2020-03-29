Vittorio Cenzi in the tradition











Gold finished in the tradition of Vicenza jewelery: it is the philosophy of Cenzi Vittorio ♦ ︎

Among the many jewelery companies that crowd the area around Vicenza, Cenzi Vittorio, founded in 1960 by Vittorio Cenzi, represents a classic story. Born in the years of the economic boom, it has consolidated by marrying craftsmanship with industrial production. He has produced and still produces jewels for third parties, the private label of jewelery.



But Carla and Franca Cenzi, who continued their father’s business, added alsothrough jewelery lines with the brand My Vice (accessories prêt à porter) and My Cleo (which according to the company evokes Cleopatra), constantly renewed for update the taste and the contemporary style. The processing of gold, with complicated and elaborate decorations, with the finely worked metal and with the use of the filigree technique represent the characteristics of the company activity. Lavinia Andorno













