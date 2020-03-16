Schreiner, the Bavarian luxury











In Grünwald, suburb of Monaco of Bavaria, Gerhard Schreiner has built an empire of the jewel. High jewelry not only for German women, but for half the world. On the other hand, the story of jeweler begins in Colombia in 1988, in search of emeralds. Today Schreiner, specializing in fine jewelry, has 300 employees, with designers who are in Italy and Spain. To him, though, care the most romantic side of the craft: every stone a secret, each pearl a tear of fairy, says in his autobiography.



And more, an artistic value: quotes, in fact, Andy Warhol that said a visit to jewelery store worth as “the best contemporary art exhibition,” perhaps for the prices of the exhibits. Jewels and diamonds for all, in short, at least in the book of wishes. In any case, the collections of the German Maison convinced that the luxury street has several traffic lights to stop: one is this dense style, but without excess, with large stones, but with not too saturated colors, shining but not dazzling. Lavinia Andorno













