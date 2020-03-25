The celebrated jewels of Ofira











To get to know the Ofira jewelery brand, one must start from the Schwartz family, the name of an American family associated with diamonds and jewels with large, colored and large precious stones. Like the jewels worn by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Bar Refaeli. The family includes two sisters, Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg. The first creates pieces of high jewelery, the second ten years ago founded the brand that has her name, Ofira. But it is not in competition with her sister: in reality, the two love and agree.



Unlike her older sister, who designs bespoke jewelry and for special occasions, Ofira Sandberg designs much more casual collections, to be worn every day and young people, closer to the world of fashion. Even Ofira, in any case, often uses colored stones. And Ofira also has a host of famous admirers, such as Farrell Williams, Taylor Swift, Emma Stone, Kate Hudson, Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, Beyoncé and Blake Lively. It is no coincidence that the two sisters Lorraine and Ofira regularly attend Hollywood and the Oscar ceremony.















