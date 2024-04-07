From Milan to Venice to tell the story of Buccellati, one of the historic Maisons of Italian jewellery, which today is part of the Richemont group. An exhibition, The Prince of Goldsmiths, Rediscovering the Classics, is dedicated to the brand founded over a century ago, which includes pieces of high jewelry that summarize the history and craftsmanship by Buccellati. The exhibition (18 April – 18 June 2024) is hosted in the spaces of Oficine 800 on the Giudecca canal. The creative concept and creation are by Balich Wonder Studio, while the care was entrusted to the expert Alba Cappellieri, who selected the precious jewels made with the typical burin technique of Florentine goldsmiths (the Buccellati family, who have been operating in Milan since beginning of the last century, are of Tuscan origin).



Venice, with its artistic vocation (and many tourists) shares a long tradition with Buccellati also when it comes to jewellery. The retrospective also coincides with the opening of the Venice Art Biennale.

