Lots of jewels, lots of gems and lots of watches for the Pandolfini auction on 29 and 30 May. The sale will be held in the Milan headquarters, in via Manzoni 45. In the two sessions, the department head of the auction house, Cesare Bianchi, prepares to award pieces of great interest. Starting with a collection of three Kashmir sapphires (the rarest), known for their intense blue color. They are natural gems without heat treatments, mounted on three rings: an 18-carat white gold band with a 6.08-carat sapphire and diamonds (estimate: 80-140,000 euros), a platinum ring with a 4.47-carat Kashmir sapphire and diamonds ( 50-90,000) and a rose gold ring with Kashmir sapphire and diamonds (30-50,000). Another sapphire, this time octagonal-cut Ceylon, is set in a Ceylon sapphire flower-shaped ring (10-18,000). Another highlight of the auction is a Cartier London platinum bracelet with Ceylon sapphires and diamonds (30-50,000), along with a platinum branch-shaped brooch with pear-cut sapphires and diamonds (8-12,000).



Other gems of great value are also on sale: a solitaire ring in rose gold featuring a fancy brilliant-cut diamond of 9.89 carats, clarity VVS2 (90-150,000), a necklace in yellow gold with a fancy chameleon pear-cut diamond of 6.78 carats, clarity Vs1 (60-90,000) and a white gold necklace with a 14.96 carat pear-cut diamond, H colour, Vvs1 clarity (140/200,000). Furthermore: in the catalog there is a platinum ring with a navette-cut diamond of 5.49 carats, color G, clarity Vvs2 (50,000-75,000) and an 18-carat white gold band bracelet with emerald-cut diamonds (30-45,000).



There is no shortage of jewels from great Maisons, such as the Bulgari demi parure in yellow gold with onyx, pearls and emeralds (12-18,000) and the Cartier Le baiser du dragon necklace in white gold and brilliant-cut diamonds (3-5,000). The lots will be previewed from 25 to 28 May.

