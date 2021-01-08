The transversal jewels of Yi Collection











Style editor in the USA, jewelry designer in China with her Maison, Yi Collection. Yi Guo’s transformation runs on the thread that unites New York and Shanghai. After about ten years in the American city, which the designer considers her home, she returned to the great Chinese metropolis, where she was born, and where she worked for Vogue China. Some trips to Sri Lanka and Myanmar, world capitals of sapphires and rubies, influenced the decision to devote herself to jewelry, after three years of working for the fashion world, with the desire to deal with his creations, rather than show them in photos of the others. The first rings were created by a craftsman in Yangon, Myanmar.



Precious and semi-precious stones are the basis of Yi’s work, who sells her jewels all over the world through various online marketplaces. Tanzanites, tourmalines, aquamarines, rubies, rubellites are used with simple geometries together with gold and some touches of enamel. The result is pleasant jewels, original but not bizarre, they are transversal to ethnic origin and can please any woman on the globe, whether she lives in New York or Shanghai.

















