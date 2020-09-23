Alo Yoga meditation jewels











Jewelry for yoga. But it is not necessary to wear them while practicing an asana exercise. The idea comes from Alo Yoga, an American company specializing in clothing dedicated to those who practice the ancient Indian discipline or, more easily, the muscle relaxation technique widespread in the West. In any case, Alo Yoga next to leggings and sweatshirts, now also offers a collection created by Logan Hollowell, designer from Los Angeles.



The capsule collection includes four pieces: Intention Star bracelet, Be Here ring, Be Here necklace and Centering Elements necklace. Each piece of jewelry is handcrafted with 14 karat recycled gold, ethically sourced moonstone and diamonds that come from conflict-free areas. To emphasize that the jewels are not simple ornaments, they bear writings in Sanskrit fonts, the ancient language of India. The words Be Here, in fact, are in Sanskrit which, among other things, has a rather pleasant rounded appearance. And that’s not all: by the end of 2020 Alo Yoga has already planned its own jewelry line with a collection of 15 pieces. Meditation is a golden habit.















