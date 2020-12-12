PIETRE — December 12, 2020 at 5:00 pm

All about the tanzanite




It is blue like sapphire, precious like an emerald, desired like a ruby: can you recognize a tanzanite, stone of the month of December? And can you tell why it is called that? Read here ♦

From the name, tanzanite, it is easy to guess the origin of the December birthstone: Tanzania, a country in Africa. Linked to the Masai culture since ancient times for its intense blue color, this gem is considered sacred by that warrior people. Its name is rather recent, because it was coined in 1969 by Henry Platt, vice-president of Tiffany, who launched it on the international market. Today tanzanite is highly appreciated for its intense color and is used by many jewelers.

Wallace Chan, anello con tanzanite da 22 carati, lapislazzuli, diamanti e zaffiri
Wallace Chan, anello con tanzanite da 22 carati, lapislazzuli, diamanti e zaffiri

Characteristics: from a mineral point of view it is a zoisite, while from a gemological point of view it is the unique color that makes it so interesting. In fact, each crystal has blue, red-violet and bronze tones depending on the amount of chrome and vanadium present in it. The shade of the stone is the combination of these three colors. Because the deep blue is the most valuable, at the time of cutting you look for the angle with the strongest blue color. But the operation must be done by expert hands, because it is a stone with a split in one direction and is easy to chip, as it is relatively soft.

Cartier, bracciale Flora and Fauna con perline in tanzanite, becco in ossidiana, diamanti e occhi di acquamarina
Cartier, bracciale Flora and Fauna con perline in tanzanite, becco in ossidiana, diamanti e occhi di acquamarina

Color: its famous blue is inimitable. It has a purple tinge and then a purple that is lower than that of amethyst and superior to that of blue sapphire, to which it resembles, even if it is less harsh. All natural stones are heat treated to eliminate the most opaque gray, greenish or brownish tone. There are also yellow, green, orange, pink and bicolor blue-green specimens.

Leyla Abdollahhi, orecchini con tanzanite taglio trillion e diamanti
Leyla Abdollahhi, orecchini con tanzanite taglio trillion e diamanti

Where it is found: it is extracted in a single field in the world, that of Merelani Hills in Arusha, Tanzania. A vast area just under 20 square kilometers.

Louis Vuitton, bracciale Orangerie des Tuileries. Il blu viola della tanzanite rappresenta le maestose fontane dei giardini delle Tuileries di Parigi e le tsavoriti la vegetazione.
Louis Vuitton, bracciale Orangerie des Tuileries. Il blu viola della tanzanite rappresenta le maestose fontane dei giardini delle Tuileries di Parigi e le tsavoriti la vegetazione.

Evaluation: usually the stone is without inclusions visible to the naked eye and is not even noticed with the magnifying glass: it generally has a good degree of purity. Two important aspects because transparency and absence of inclusions enhance its color. M.d.B.

Margherita Burgener, orecchini con tanzanite taglio goccia e diamanti
Margherita Burgener, orecchini con tanzanite taglio goccia e diamanti
Anello con tanzanite di 35,42 carati, calcedonio e diamanti montati su titanio di Wallace Chan
Anello con tanzanite di 35,42 carati, calcedonio e diamanti montati su titanio di Wallace Chan
Botta gioielli, anello con tanzanite, rubini e zaffiri gialli
Botta gioielli, anello con tanzanite, rubini e zaffiri gialli
Orecchini in oro giallo, tanzanite (44,72 carati), zaffiri rosa, perle naturali, diamanti
Arunashi, orecchini in oro giallo, tanzanite (44,72 carati), zaffiri rosa, perle naturali, diamanti
Sofragem, anello con tanzanite cabochon e diamanti
Sofragem, anello con tanzanite cabochon e diamanti
Mattioli, anello in oro rosa della collezione Rêve_r
Mattioli, anello in oro rosa e tanzanite della collezione Rêve_r
Tiffany, bracciale Peacok, con tanzanite ovale di 19.41carati, tormaline e diamanti
Tiffany, bracciale Peacok, con tanzanite ovale di 19.41carati, tormaline e diamanti
Pasquale Bruni collana Ghirlanda con tanzanite
Pasquale Bruni collana Ghirlanda con tanzanite
Anello di Dior con tanzanite
Anello di Dior con tanzanite

Pendente in oro bianco con tanzanite intagliata a mano da 57,45 carati, diamanti, smalto
Pendente in oro bianco con tanzanite intagliata a mano da 57,45 carati, diamanti, smalto di Ingo Henn






Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *