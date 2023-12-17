Necklaces, rings, earrings for the Christmas holidays: the important thing is that they shine. But also that they are offered at an accessible price. This is what Brosway, an Italian brand that has also been sparkling in the USA for some time, where it has opened a branch, offers. Brosway’s Christmas jewelery is not only characterized by a low price, but also by its robustness. Many jewels use hypoallergenic steel: a hygienic material, resistant to stains, scratches and easy to clean, as well as being hypoallergenic, resistant to the corrosive effect of sweat, dust and humidity.



Some pieces, such as the Ribbon necklace, also use small zircons, a semi-precious stone, which resembles the appearance of a diamond. Zircon, rather than being composed of carbon, takes its name from zirconium silicate, a crystal known for its physical properties such as brightness. Other jewels, however, use silver, even gold plated and cubic zirconia (which is instead a synthetic gem).