Bracciale in argento rodiato e cubic zirconia bianchi e rossi
Bracciale in argento rodiato e cubic zirconia bianchi e rossi

Brosway jewels for Christmas

Necklaces, rings, earrings for the Christmas holidays: the important thing is that they shine. But also that they are offered at an accessible price. This is what Brosway, an Italian brand that has also been sparkling in the USA for some time, where it has opened a branch, offers. Brosway’s Christmas jewelery is not only characterized by a low price, but also by its robustness. Many jewels use hypoallergenic steel: a hygienic material, resistant to stains, scratches and easy to clean, as well as being hypoallergenic, resistant to the corrosive effect of sweat, dust and humidity.

Orecchino Fancy in argento e zircone magic purple
Fancy earring in silver and magic purple zircon

Some pieces, such as the Ribbon necklace, also use small zircons, a semi-precious stone, which resembles the appearance of a diamond. Zircon, rather than being composed of carbon, takes its name from zirconium silicate, a crystal known for its physical properties such as brightness. Other jewels, however, use silver, even gold plated and cubic zirconia (which is instead a synthetic gem).
Collana Ribbon in acciaio e zircone
Ribbon necklace in steel and zircon

Anello Ribbon in acciaio finitura pvd oro e cubic zirconia
Ribbon ring in steel with gold PVD finish and cubic zirconia
Bracciale Ribbon in acciaio con zirconi
Ribbon bracelet in steel with zircons

Anello con tanzanite di 35,54 carati, smeraldi e diamanti.
All about the tanzanite

Collezione Retwist indossato Breil

Breil's folded jewels

Twisted, folded, softened metal: the Retwist collection by Breil revolves around this concept.