Alongside the IoLuce collection, which is the flagship of the brand, Giorgio Visconti’s catalog includes pieces of high-end jewellery, which are the flagship of the Valenza Maison. As in the case of jewels that combine white or yellow gold with colored stones such as emeralds and rubies, which are added to small diamonds set in the metal. The shapes of the jewels are modern, elaborate, and at the same time evocative. For example, alongside volumes with the usual shape, composed with a style that favors curved lines and softness, there are also jewels that use iconic shapes, such as the classic heart shape.



Furthermore, some of the rings, necklaces and earrings also use stones cut with the shape of the heart: a quite rare choice due to the technical difficulty in making gems with this type of volume. But in most cases the stones are present with the classic teardrop cut, while the small diamonds are offered in the usual round shape.