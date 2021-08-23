news, vetrina — August 23, 2021 at 4:23 pm

Necklaces with the knot





Adjustable necklaces, necklaces with a knot, necklaces with the string: this is why to choose this type of jewel ♦

Almost always long and thin, sometimes very precious, the necklace with the lace around the neck is back in fashion. But has it ever been forgotten? In any case, it is good news for those who love sexy jewels, as its shape highlights the contour of the body with a drape gently placed on the neckline.

Collana Aria indossata
Nanis, collana Aria indossata

Of course, it depends on how it is worn because originally they were nothing more than a long thread of gold or pearls, more or less thick and broad, without any closure, to be turned several times around the neck, or to be knotted simply or with an adjustable clip to be placed at a strategic point. Like the vintage Cartier jewel, dated 1965, made with flat round links and a drop-shaped clasp, or the long double string of Chanel eighties beads.

Collana in diamanti e smeraldi, indossata a Baselworld
Collana in diamanti e smeraldi di Jacob & Co, indossata

The models of the past perfectly coexist next to the new millennium versions with revisited iconic logos and motifs, while one of the most luxurious places belongs to Bulgari with its famous snake in diamonds, turquoise emeralds, presented at the 2012 Biennale of Antiquarians. , shows how this type of necklace has never completely disappeared, but certainly now, especially overseas, it is a must have. Here is a selection of the most interesting pieces. Monica Battistoni

Collana Juno Eyes
Emi&Eve, collana Juno Eyes
Collezione Elisir, collana regolabile in oro bianco e diamanti
Bliss, collezione Elisir, collana regolabile in oro bianco e diamanti
Lotus, collana in argento Mystic
Collana Serpenti con ametista, smeraldi, turchesi e diamanti
Bulgari, collana Serpenti con ametista, smeraldi, turchesi e diamanti
Collana in oro bianco e giallo con diamanti e smeraldi
Antonini, collana in oro bianco e giallo con diamanti e smeraldi
Collana della collezione Zyp
Tirisi, collana della collezione Zyp
Cartier, collier a forma di coccodrillo in oro bianco, diamanti e smeraldi
Cartier, collier a forma di coccodrillo in oro bianco, diamanti e smeraldi
Collana Marble Marquetry con diamanti e zaffiri
Harry Winston, collana Marble Marquetry con diamanti e zaffiri
Salvini, collana regolabile della collezione Daphne
Salvini, collana regolabile della collezione Daphne
Autore, Best in Pearls con una collana di perle dei Mari del Sud
Autore, Best in Pearls con una collana di perle dei Mari del Sud
Collana Millésime, oro giallo, smeraldi, granato, madreperla
Morphée, collana Millésime, oro giallo, smeraldi, granato, madreperla
Pendente con smeraldo colombiano del peso di circa 16 ct montato su collana in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti taglio brillante del peso totale di circa 6,10 carati. Lunghezza collana 44 cm (chiusura regolabile)
Pendente con smeraldo colombiano del peso di circa 16 ct montato su collana in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti taglio brillante del peso totale di circa 6,10 carati. Lunghezza collana 44 cm (chiusura regolabile)







