Together with VicenzaOro January, the new The8 project is taking shape, dedicated to IED students in Rome and Turin. The competition was promoted by Labigem, the Italian Gemology Laboratory, in 2023. The idea is to promote initiatives to link training and industry, with the aim of discovering and giving an international showcase to new jewelery talents.

The two curators of the project are prominent: Alessia Crivelli and Alessio Boschi. The The8 project features four young emerging designers who will exhibit in the Design Room (Hall 7) of Vicenzaoro with the aim of linking education and the jewelery industry.



The young people selected are Igor Quagliata, 26 years old, graduated from the IED in Rome, who creates colored surfaces in titanium, precious stones and combinations of contrasting gold. Another young designer is the Iranian Roshanak Payrovi, who after her master’s degree in Jewelery Design in Arezzo has deepened the micromosaic technique to the point of making it her stylistic signature in jewellery. Antonia Ascolillo, a student at the IED in Rome, focuses on textures and metallic coatings of organic surfaces inspired by cellular tissues and Juan Sebastian Plah Galindo, a 22-year-old Colombian, now with roots in Milan and winner in 2023 of the Digital Jewelry Week (reserved for designers under 35 and promoted, among others, by Vicenzaoro) is inspired by the Colombian city of Cartagena de Indias.



The8 will involve all the professional schools, universities or masters of Jewelery Design every year, who will present the most interesting students and projects. Results communicated in the September edition of the Ieg show to start the process of sponsorship and valorisation of the selected participants.

