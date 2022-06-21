









First stage of approach to Vicenzaoro September. The summer months pass in a hurry and from 9 to 13 September 2022 the appointment with the event organized by Italian Exhibition Group is already announced. The next edition will also be joined, from 11 to 13, by Vo Vintage, this one open to the public of collectors and enthusiasts of past watches and jewels, with the possibility of immediate purchase, while Vicenzaoro remains strictly B2B.



The first appeal or, rather, the first press release concerning the next Vicenzaoro does not anticipate anything other than the date, while generally the program remains the same as always: jewels, stones and activities between entertainment and gastronomy in the rest of the city of Vicenza. The news, if there are any, will probably emerge in the coming months. For jewelry, the past few months have been marked by optimism, with results for companies all over the world or almost of absolute importance. Vicenzaoro will therefore also be an opportunity to measure the pulse of the sector in light of the macroeconomic and geopolitical trends (inflation, war in Ukraine) that are influencing the decisions of buyers.