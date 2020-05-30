Heting’s high jewelery











Hè Tíng (鶴 庭) is a Chinese word that is part of the «Water pavilion of the Hermit Lin» (林 處 士 水亭), an ancient poem of the Song dynasty, written by Yaozuo Chen. Nowadays it is also a high jewelery Maison that takes the name, simplified, of Heting. The poem tells the story of a contemplative hermit who lives in a peaceful garden, taking the time to admire and reflect on the world around him. It is therefore not surprising that Heting’s founder, Carina Wong, draws her inspiration from nature.



Observing the natural environment translates into sophisticated jewels that have mushrooms, insects and leaves as their subject. Gold and precious stones, together with enamel and jadeite, are the elements that Carina Wong serves to compose luxury jewels, but which at the same time recall delicate atmospheres. And perhaps, for some, even the world of gnomes.



Carina Wong, among other things, is a designer with multiple qualities: in addition to being a virtuoso of jewelry, she also excels in activities such as calligraphy, wood carving, metalworking and gemmology. After graduating from the Gemological Institute of America in Hong Kong, she founded Heting in 2015, between crafts and high jewelery. She firmly believes that the human hand is irreplaceable when it comes to creating art objects, and supports the importance of preserving and continuing this heritage, passing on this knowledge and skills to the next generation of craftsmen.

















