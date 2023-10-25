Vicenzaoro turns 70. It is the longest running gold salon in the world and is preparing to celebrate its birthday in January. The jewelery fair, which recently broadened its horizon to the world of watchmaking, opens registration and begins the countdown: it will be held from 19 to 23 January in Vicenza. The B2B event organized by the Italian Exhibition Group will once again take place simultaneously with the T.Gold jewelery technologies and machinery exhibition, and with VO Vintage now in its fifth edition: a space open to the public of collectors and watch enthusiasts and vintage jewelry (January 19-22).



Even if the date is special, the exhibition formula tailored for buyers from all continents will be respected, given that Vicenzaoro is among the first three events in the world dedicated to jewelery and watches, to which are added components, semi-finished products, diamonds, precious and colored stones, packaging and services such as visual merchandising, contemporary watchmaking with distribution.



For the occasion, the organizers have made travel and hospitality solutions available such as luxury hubs (affiliated hotels in the Venetian cities near Vicenza connected to the fair with free shuttles). The online platform The Jewelery Golden Cloud (also in App) is dedicated to business matching, which intertwines the agendas of exhibitors and operators even before the fair begins. Enriched by the complete catalog of exhibitors, the interactive plan of the pavilions, streaming of talks with simultaneous translation, and useful functions for parking, moving around the city and enjoying the historical, artistic, cultural and food and wine richness of Vicenza and the Veneto.

