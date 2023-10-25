The origin of the Halloween celebration, which in some countries coincides with All Saints’ Day, is uncertain. What is certain, however, is that the idea of celebrating it is very widespread: the most popular Halloween activities, especially in Anglo-Saxon countries, include trick-or-treating, related disguises, taking part in Halloween costume parties, carving pumpkins or turnips such as lanterns, lighting bonfires, but also throwing apples, pranks, watching horror films. The world of jewelery has long taken the opportunity to propose themed collections. Pandora is doing it again this year.



The Halloween pumpkin charm that glows in the dark is made of 925 silver. With grooved details, a scary face and heart-shaped eyes, this charm with applied enamel glows in the dark (price 49 euros). The Little Devil Pandora Me mini pendant charm is inspired by the world of emojis and is made of 925 silver. It has two brilliant-cut purple crystals in place of the eyes, while the characteristic smile completes the facial expression. The back of the charm is decorated with an enamel tail and the unmistakable devil’s horns (price 25 euros). The Spooky Heart Pendant charm is decorated with transparent purple enamel, which fades from top to bottom. The 925 Sterling Silver wings with fluted details add a scary element to the design, along with a smile with two vampire teeth engraved on the front of the charm (price 59 euros).