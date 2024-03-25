Anello in alluminio, oro rosa
Vhernier lightness with Ardis

Ardis, in Esperanto, means “shining era”. For those who don’t know, Esperanto is a language invented between 1872 and 1887 by Ludwik Lejzer Zamenhof, with the aim of creating a common language for all the peoples of the world. The idea was nice, but evidently something went wrong. On the other hand, the concept of design has become universal, an aesthetic aspect that adds value to any object. As in the case of Vhernier jewels, a Maison that has always focused on refined design. The Valenza brand now presents Ardis, a name that perhaps alludes to Esperanto, but in any case it is a collection that combines the usual attention to volumes with the search for innovation in materials.

For this line of jewels, Vhernier has chosen to use opaque and compact aluminium, with pearly reflections, soft to the touch and obviously very light. The metal is shaped by hand in the Vhernier laboratories. The aluminum of the jewels is crossed by bands of rose gold, or white gold set with pavé diamonds. The collection is made up of rings, earrings and rigid but flexible bracelets, in two versions, with bands in pink or white gold with diamonds.
