A book and a league for Atelier VM

Atelier VM, a Milanese brand that has decided to celebrate the anniversary with a project and a book published by Corraini Edizioni, turns a quarter of a century. Atelier VM, founded by designers Marta Caffarilli and Viola Naj-Oleari, also organized a retrospective curated by Milovan Farronato, in Via Cesare Correnti 14 in Milan. The book is halfway between diary, album of memories and reflection: it retraces the history of VM from its beginnings, with the two very young friends, today at the helm of a predominantly female company made in Milan. The volume contains drawings, photos and a conversation with the two founders, including personal memories and anecdotes. Atelier VM underlines the ability to innovate the classic canons of jewelery by enhancing the emotional aspect linked to the object.

The book contains texts by Domitilla Dardi, Milovan Farronato and Alessandra Pomarico, Marta Cappellolli and Viola Naj-Oleari in conversation with Alessandra Pomarico. Furthermore, ten years after launching L’Essenziale, the idea of “jewels soldered to the body”, Atelier VM is now launching the new alloy called 3Kt, composed of gold, copper and silver.
