Atelier VM, a Milanese brand that has decided to celebrate the anniversary with a project and a book published by Corraini Edizioni, turns a quarter of a century. Atelier VM, founded by designers Marta Caffarilli and Viola Naj-Oleari, also organized a retrospective curated by Milovan Farronato, in Via Cesare Correnti 14 in Milan. The book is halfway between diary, album of memories and reflection: it retraces the history of VM from its beginnings, with the two very young friends, today at the helm of a predominantly female company made in Milan. The volume contains drawings, photos and a conversation with the two founders, including personal memories and anecdotes. Atelier VM underlines the ability to innovate the classic canons of jewelery by enhancing the emotional aspect linked to the object.
The book contains texts by Domitilla Dardi, Milovan Farronato and Alessandra Pomarico, Marta Cappellolli and Viola Naj-Oleari in conversation with Alessandra Pomarico. Furthermore, ten years after launching L’Essenziale, the idea of “jewels soldered to the body”, Atelier VM is now launching the new alloy called 3Kt, composed of gold, copper and silver.
A book and a league for Atelier VM
Atelier VM, a Milanese brand that has decided to celebrate the anniversary with a project and a book published by Corraini Edizioni, turns a quarter of a century. Atelier VM, founded by designers Marta Caffarilli and Viola Naj-Oleari, also organized a retrospective curated by Milovan Farronato, in Via Cesare Correnti 14 in Milan. The book is halfway between diary, album of memories and reflection: it retraces the history of VM from its beginnings, with the two very young friends, today at the helm of a predominantly female company made in Milan. The volume contains drawings, photos and a conversation with the two founders, including personal memories and anecdotes. Atelier VM underlines the ability to innovate the classic canons of jewelery by enhancing the emotional aspect linked to the object.
Latest from news
The 2024 program of the Vicenza Jewelery Museum begins with the cycle of guided visits to
Ieg, the company that organizes Vicenzaoro, has decided to invest 60 million to expand the spaces
Great jewels return to Geneva with the Sotheby’s auction scheduled for May 14th. The auction includes
Redefining Jewelery returns to the Bijou Museum in Casalmaggiore (Cremona). On display there are 43 contemporary
Tiffany Wonder is the title of the exhibition organized in Tokyo which brings together hundreds of