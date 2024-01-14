Together with Vicenzaoro January, Vo Vintage returns (19-22 January), an event open to the public dedicated to vintage watches and jewellery. Instead, Time takes place inside Vicenzaoro: also in this case it is about watchmaking, but it is reserved for operators.

Vo Vintage brings together retailers and enthusiasts, but also offers a series of updating opportunities in which dealers, associations, brands and enthusiast forums such as Watchhouse participate. For the first time, the event also includes an in-depth look at the world of vintage jewelery in a meeting with Manuel Menini, collector and founder of Vincent Vintage Bijoux in Milan and Federica Frosini, director of VO+ Jewelery Magazine. The link between watchmaking and jewelery will be at the center of the talk with Carlotta Parmegiani, PR & events specialist Monaco Legend Group, and Laura Inghirami, founder & creative director Donna Jewel and Andrea Casalegno. The Milanese goldsmith art between luxury, fashion, history and art will be the focus of the Gem Talk with Paola Venturelli, scientific director of the Gianmaria Buccellati Foundation, and Loredana Prosperi, director of IGI, Italian Gemological Institute. Finally, Stones and diamonds, between collecting and vintage is the theme of the talk moderated by Paolo Gobbi with Paolo Paolillo, administrator of Paolillo 1880, Andrea Falcioni, administrator of DiamonDiamonD, and Claudia Gobbi, designer and teacher of jewelery illustration.



For watchmaking, however, a meeting is planned with Giulio Papi, one of the most important collectors and historians of timepieces, who will talk about the ultra complication of Audemars Piguet (Saturday 20 January), with Michele Mengoli and Jacopo Giudici, respectively director and founder of Watch Insanity, Enrico Zazzali, editor of Revolution Italia, and watchmaker Massimiliano Barricelli.



At Vo Vintage, EveryWatch will be presented, a platform for aspiring collectors and veterans of hands, with Giovanni Prigigallo, co-founder & head of business development EveryWatch. Vintage watchmaking is at the center of a focus with Bruno Bergamaschi (Giorgione), Micol Bozino, watch editor, and Stefano Mazzariol, writer, dealer and expert on vintage Rolexes. The fake industry will instead be the topic addressed by Ugo Pancani, professor of mechanical and electronic watchmaking and trainer of the Fondation de la Haute Horologerie, together with Carlo Maria Ceppi, Panerai heritage curator, and Paolo Della Giorgia, legal expert and auditor.



The market trends will be presented in a talk with Elvio Piva, Tempus Orologi of Padua, Roberto Verde, Goldfingers Orologi of Verona, Stefano Mazzariol, Vintage Watches of Livorno and Maurizio De Angelis, Deangelis Fine Watches of Milan and Forte dei Marmi. Locman, a Made in Italy brand, will be the protagonist of the meeting dedicated to its brand on Friday 19 January, with a talk in which it will present the latest news and to discuss the role of Italian watchmaking with Marco Mantovani, president of Locman, Admiral Lorenzano Di Renzo, commander of the Naval Academy of Livorno, Alessandro Cicognani, licensing and corporate partnership director of Ducati, Alessia Crivelli, general director of Crivelli Gioielli, and Sandro Fratini, owner of the L’O brand. Angelic Belvedere. Another meeting, however, has as its theme The Rome of watchmaking is increasingly vintage, with interventions by Paolo Gobbi, journalist and director of Handmade magazine, watch-expert for Il Messaggero and Esquire, and Alessandro Salvatore, director of The Loft/ Hausmann & Co.

