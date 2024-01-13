When in doubt, it is better to choose what is classic. In the case of the Tuscan brand Amen, San Valentino suggests bijoux that use the timeless heart shape. A choice that is not linked to a single collection, but to different product lines. Like the Quadricuore collection, one of the brand’s flagship lines, which expands with a necklace in rhodium-plated 925 silver, with a magnetic pendant made up of four red cubic zirconia hearts with a heart-shaped cut: they can be worn aligned or closed to form a Quadricuore, that is, a shape that resembles a flower made up of hearts. The Tennis collection also has cubic zirconia hearts intended for necklace and bracelet.



Other red hearts, but also white and blue, can be found in the Titanic line presented in summer 2023, to which are added two new sets with necklace, earrings and ring with white and red heart-cut zircons. Furthermore, it presents two other sets, always complete with necklace, earrings and ring, in a slightly more stylized and simple version.