Graff presents the Tilda’s Bow collection with a new campaign. The collection is inspired by Laurence Graff’s bond with his niece, a symbol of the perfection of family ties, which lead one of the greatest high jewelery Maisons. The aesthetic motif is that of the bow, the protagonist of Graff’s jewels for over half a century. The designers of the London brand have reinvented the bow in a modern way, above all with the idea of fixing the precise moment in which a silk ribbon is tied. The precious workmanship and delicate design of the jewels suggests a luxury that does not forget good manners.



The jewels are made of white gold (but some pieces are also available in yellow gold) with diamonds. The design conveys the idea of movement, fluidity and lightness. The diamonds are used through pavé, with round cut, but also in the square shape of the emerald, set by Graff’s master craftsmen.

We all know the shape of a bow and this presented us with a unique challenge. When designing Tilda’s Bow, we realized that the silhouette needed to be distinctive and at the same time reflect Graff’s unique style. The process began with an intricate sketch, which communicated the rhythm of the piece, and then each diamond was carefully chosen to accent the design. Inside the workshop, initially, clay was used for sculpting and we modeled each piece in 3D and, in this way, we were able to exploit movement and capture the smallest details. Although a complex and time-consuming process, a number of the diamonds within the arch are partially hidden from view, but this adds shadows and depth and gives each design precious life.

Anne-Eva Geoffroy, Graff design director



The collection includes rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces and pendants, brooches and watches. For the launch, Graff chose to use Dutch model Rianne Van Rompaey, coordinated by former Vogue Paris director Emmanuelle Alt and photographed by Mikael Jansson in the legendary Villa La Vigie on the French Riviera, France.

