The virus-killing weapons of the Hong Kong Fair











Jewelery fairs: while Baselworld is down and the Couture and Jck in Las Vegas have been canceled, Hong Kong International Jewelery and Diamond Show tries to leave for the third time, together with the sister event Gem & Pearl Show. Coronavirus has upset the programs of the jewelry world. And so the Hong Kong fair, originally scheduled for March and then postponed in May, has been rescheduled from 3 to 6 August 2020.



But the coronavirus spectrum could affect the participation of buyers and exhibitors. To reassure both, the organizers are focusing on strict health security measures. For example, visitors who enter the spaces of AsiaWorld-Expo will have to go through an installation that controls their temperature and sanitises the clothes and objects transported. To be able to eliminate dangerous coronaviruses, visitors’ and staff’s clothing and surfaces in the conference center will be sterilized using an ultraviolet system, which can prevent the growth of microbes for up to 12 months. In addition, the air and the premises will be purified with a broad spectrum liquid disinfectant, which kills viruses and bacteria. In short, it will be like looking at jewelry in a hospital.



















