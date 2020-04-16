news — April 16, 2020 at 4:00 am

A Coloring Book from Vhernier




Are you forced to stay indoors, perhaps for a long time? Can’t you buy new jewelry? So Vhernier offers you to color some of them. On a sheet of paper, though. The jewelery house, in fact, has decided to present a Coloring Book inspired by the Animalier brooches, one of Vhernier’s most famous collections. Just download the pdf file on the Vhernier website. The Coloring Book contains coloring drawings with pencils or markers: just transfer it to paper with your home printer.

Una pagina del Colouring Book con la spilla Camaleonte
The designs, in particular, have the outline of the toucan, the chameleon, the caterpillar and the Balloon earrings, another historical collection of the Valenza brand. Of course, maybe it’s not as interesting as wearing them, but it can be a way to stay tuned to the world of jewelry when boredom is the only friend to chat with. Or it can be a pastime for children, a way to bring them closer to the world of quality jewelry.

Una pagina del Colouring Book con gli orecchini Palloncino
Orecchino Palloncino con diamanti, corniola e cristallo di rocca
Orecchino Palloncino con diamanti, giada e cristallo di rocca
La spilla Camaleonte con diamanti, sugilite, opale arlecchino, giada nera e cristallo di rocca
