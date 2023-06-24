Bracciale in oro bianco, diamanti, cristallo di rocca, madreperla
Bracciale in oro bianco, diamanti, cristallo di rocca, madreperla

The Vhernier Palloncino becomes a bracelet

The Vhernier Palloncino (balloon) continues its journey around the body and rests on the wrist. The idea of creating a jewel in the shape of small light balloons that float in the air and that children keep tied to a thread also marks the history of the Valencian brand. The Balloon was the first jewel, created in 1984, when the Maison was founded. In a few months, therefore, he will be 40 years old, and I will have reached maturity. Perhaps for this reason Vhernier has rediscovered this classic collection for some years. The Balloon, previously only offered as earrings, has also become a ring, necklace and, now, a bracelet.

Bracciale Palloncino in oro bianco, diamanti, cristallo di rocca, lapislazzuli
Palloncino bracelet in white gold, diamonds, rock crystal, lapis lazuli

The Palloncino bracelets are offered in rhodium-plated 18-karat white gold, diamonds, rock crystal, lapis lazuli, turquoise and white mother-of-pearl, which was the only model available up to now. The bracelet is open, so it requires no effort to put it on. The stones are cut in the cabochon-balloon shape, as in all the other pieces in the collection.

Bracciale in oro bianco, diamanti, cristallo di rocca, rhodonite
Bracelet in white gold, diamonds, rock crystal, rhodonite
Bracciale in oro bianco, diamanti, cristallo di rocca, turchese
Bracelet in white gold, diamonds, rock crystal, turquoise
Bracciale in oro bianco, diamanti, cristallo di rocca, giada
Bracelet in white gold, diamonds, rock crystal, jade

