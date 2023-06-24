The Vhernier Palloncino becomes a bracelet

The Vhernier Palloncino (balloon) continues its journey around the body and rests on the wrist. The idea of creating a jewel in the shape of small light balloons that float in the air and that children keep tied to a thread also marks the history of the Valencian brand. The Balloon was the first jewel, created in 1984, when the Maison was founded. In a few months, therefore, he will be 40 years old, and I will have reached maturity. Perhaps for this reason Vhernier has rediscovered this classic collection for some years. The Balloon, previously only offered as earrings, has also become a ring, necklace and, now, a bracelet.

The Palloncino bracelets are offered in rhodium-plated 18-karat white gold, diamonds, rock crystal, lapis lazuli, turquoise and white mother-of-pearl, which was the only model available up to now. The bracelet is open, so it requires no effort to put it on. The stones are cut in the cabochon-balloon shape, as in all the other pieces in the collection.