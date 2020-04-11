Also jewelry for Metrocity











The Korean brand Metrocity also expands its offer to jewelry. After entering for the first time in Europe, in Milan, with a flagship, the company has expanded its catalog from bags to clothing and now also jewelery is arriving in Europe. Metrocity has Italian origins: it was founded in 1992 in the Braccialini Group. It has been present in Korea since 1997 and is now part of Mt Collection, a Korean company that has developed 130 Metrocity single-brand stores at home.



The 14-karat gold jewelery line is characterized by the brand’s letter M and on four motifs: Tubular, Frame, La Rosa Bianca, and Cuore. The jewels with Tubular motif, handmade, are offered in different variations with respect to the original distinctive logo of the house, the Tubular Circle which embeds an M in the center. The cornice motif has a rounded rectangle shape. The White Rose, flower and identifying symbol of the brand, is reinterpreted through small three-dimensional roses with overlapping petals. Finally, the Heart motif was conceived with the intention of describing eternal love.

Metrocity has already opened two boutiques dedicated exclusively to jewelry collections in South Korea, and will soon launch a dedicated section on its e-commerce.



















