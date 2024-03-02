Goodbye to Iris Arpfel, between fashion and jewels

The imaginative jewelery of Iris Arpfel, the fashion muse who passed away at the age of 102.

Until the venerable age of 102, Iris Apfel continued to fly the flag of fashion, even when it came to jewelry. Perhaps the Mediterranean diet is not the medicine that makes you live long, but the pleasure of wearing ever new colors and shapes, who knows, perhaps you had a say in the matter. In any case, the white-haired trendesetter had launched the Peculiar bijoux line a few years ago, linked to the Tim Burton film, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (in Italian: Miss Peregrine – La Casa dei Ragazzi Speciali).

Catena con ciondolo a forma di gabbia per uccelli
Bird cage pendant chain

“The concept for that film aligns well with my personal perspective on style and life in general,” Apfel explained. “I am a huge fan of Tim Burton and his work and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be part of a project that celebrates individuality.” The collection includes a black feather necklace, a pendant necklace bird cage, a ring with crystals. It will no longer be possible to say that age clouds the imagination. Goodbye Iris.

Collana con piume
Necklace with feathers

Orecchini della collezione Peculiar
Earrings from the Peculiar collection
Anello con cristalli
Ring with crystals
Iris Arpfel
Iris Arpfel
View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Orecchini della collezione Klar in oro, con morganite e acquamarina
Previous Story

Tom Munsteiner, farewell to a gem genius

Gli iconici orecchini Turbo Shell
Next Story

The myth of Seaman Schepps

Latest from