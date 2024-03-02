The imaginative jewelery of Iris Arpfel, the fashion muse who passed away at the age of 102.

Until the venerable age of 102, Iris Apfel continued to fly the flag of fashion, even when it came to jewelry. Perhaps the Mediterranean diet is not the medicine that makes you live long, but the pleasure of wearing ever new colors and shapes, who knows, perhaps you had a say in the matter. In any case, the white-haired trendesetter had launched the Peculiar bijoux line a few years ago, linked to the Tim Burton film, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (in Italian: Miss Peregrine – La Casa dei Ragazzi Speciali).



“The concept for that film aligns well with my personal perspective on style and life in general,” Apfel explained. “I am a huge fan of Tim Burton and his work and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be part of a project that celebrates individuality.” The collection includes a black feather necklace, a pendant necklace bird cage, a ring with crystals. It will no longer be possible to say that age clouds the imagination. Goodbye Iris.

