On December 28, 2023, one of the greatest artists in gem cutting, Tom Munsteiner, founder of the Atelier Munsteiner, passed away. It is a great loss: Munsteiner was not a simple carver, but a creative person capable of giving unusual shapes to precious and semi-precious stones. The Maison’s business will now be carried on by his wife Jutta and Philipp Munsteiner, their son, together with their team in Germany. Atelier Munsteiner is a family-run business of carvers and jewelery designers located in Stipshausen, Rhineland-Palatinate. The laboratory is run by the Munsteiner family and is internationally known.



The family is in its third generation in the jewelry business, which includes Bernd Munsteiner, Viktor’s son, who founded the studio in Stipshausen in 1973. In the 1960s, Bernd Munsteiner distinguished himself from the jewelers of the time with his Fantasy cuts, a new approach to lapidary art. This original style, which breaks the canons of traditional jewellery, inspired his son Tom, whose work has an unparalleled style, between the art of faceting and sculpture.



Tom Munsteiner was not only a stone carver, but also a gemologist and, among other things, he also designed windows. His wife, Jutta Munsteiner is a goldsmith, who takes care of matching the stones with rings, bracelets or necklaces.

