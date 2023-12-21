The novelty from Recarlo follows the path of the Anniversary collection, available in different variations. Now it’s time for Anniversary More. The Valenza Maison has focused on a new line of rings. These are 16 interpretations of the most classic ring: a gold circle, with the addition of natural diamonds. They are elegant, refined rings, but which can be worn on any occasion, without worrying about the combination. The gold of the jewels is white or yellow, in a warm shade called sunset.



But the real difference is the combination with diamonds, offered in different cuts: round, taper (elongated and trapezoidal) and baguette, to which are added the usual (for Recarlo) heart-cut stones used in the Anniversary Love line. A diamond shape that allows anchoring to the ring shank with only three prongs. There are other aspects that set Anniversary More apart. For example, the presence of open rings, which allow greater adaptability to the size of the fingers. The diamonds are offered in a solitaire version, or set directly on the gold circle.