Love is never enough, everyone would like to have more or, in English, more. This is the idea with which Recarlo presented the Anniversary More collection in 2023. A year later, here are new jewels that expand the collection, without distorting the design and spirit of the jewels. The innovations include the introduction of a new open ring in yellow gold, enriched with ten heart-cut diamonds, the Valenza brand’s favorite shape for some years. The jewelry line now includes 25 different rings, which starting from the simple shape of the most classic ring intended for anniversaries or ceremonies, expands with precious variations. Several rings can even be worn on the same finger.



Another novelty are three flexible bracelets, in the white and sunset gold versions (a yellow color tending towards pink), also in this case with natural heart-cut diamonds, in the same style as the rings. Added to these is a new torque necklace, very simple, and also very comfortable: it can be worn simply by widening the space between the two ends. The gold necklace is flexible thanks to a titanium spring hidden inside. The necklace is presented in two variants: one in yellow gold with two heart-cut diamonds and another, the most precious piece, in white gold and 50 heart-cut diamonds.

