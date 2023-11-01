With a surprise effect, last spring Recarlo introduced jewels tailor-made for a young audience. The forever young operation continues with Anniversary Glam, a collection that adopts yellow gold instead of the more traditional (for Recarlo) white gold. The metal alloy is called sunset gold, which underlines the shade of intense yellow, a shade chosen for its traditional charm and to renew the style of the Maison’s now classic jewels of the Anniversary and Anniversary Love Collections.



The collection, in addition to having chosen gold in the most natural version, offers slim jewels, in a minimal style, suitable for a body without too many years behind it, even if nothing prevents a lady from wearing earrings, bracelets, earrings and chokers. The hoop earrings are also available in large sizes. The collection also includes tennis bracelets in yellow gold and diamonds, which can be combined with the traditional ones in white gold. Furthermore, there is no shortage of pendant earrings, embellished with small heart-cut diamonds, another recurring shape for Recarlo jewels.



Thin chokers also use with heart diamonds, alongside longer necklaces with round diamonds. Recarlo suggests, unsurprisingly, wearing them together. In addition to the classic band, symbol of anniversaries, the line includes solitaire rings with delicate shapes with a heart-shaped setting, now accompanied by yellow gold combined with natural white diamonds.

