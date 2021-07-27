









From India to Paris: Kiros multiplies and also expands the amount of fantasy in its collections.

From Jaipur to Mumbai. From Mumbai to Paris. And then also in other cities around the world: from France to Spain, Hong Kong, and the United States. You can not say that Manish Jain does not have the spirit of initiative. Him, together the entrepreneur and designer Yacine Challal, founded the brand Kiros Jewels and then Kiros Paris. Objective: to seek a separate path from that of the styles used and abused. There are successful in large part, as demonstrated by this unusual collection of earrings all in the shape of a cone.



An unusual style choice, but with absolutely traditional materials: pink or white gold, diamonds. A Parisian taste is perceptible, even if the jewelry is manufactured in India. In short, a product of globalization that knows no borders, not even those of the style, which is absolutely versatile. Where it will arrive?