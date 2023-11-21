Anello in oro rosa, diamanti, rubino, zaffiri rosa. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello in oro rosa, diamanti, rubino, zaffiri rosa. Copyright: gioiellis.com

In the jungle with Dreamboule

The jungle seen through the lens of Dreamboule high jewelry. The Milanese Maison founded by Ben Crocco, specialized in large rings that use techniques derived from fine watchmaking, presents a new collection: Jungle Line. It is a series of large rings that differ from Dreamblule’s classic production. In this case the sapphire glass hemisphere which contains surprising micro-worlds in gold and precious stones does not immediately appear, but the jewelery offers a design composed of large prongs in 18k rose gold and white and yellow diamonds, or stones such as sapphires and tsavorites .

Anello in oro rosa, vetro zaffiro, zaffiro giallo, madreperla,, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring in rose gold, sapphire glass, yellow sapphire, mother of pearl, diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

A sapphire glass cap is enclosed within these precious claws, as if enclosing a tropical world. At the center of the ring stands a precious stone: ruby, emerald, sapphire. And on one of the prongs rests a small representative of the animal world, such as a frog, bee, spider.
Jungle Line, anello in oro rosa, vetro zaffiro, smeraldo, tsavoriti, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Jungle Line, ring in rose gold, sapphire glass, emerald, tsavorites, diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

However, the rings from the My Secret Glass House line retain the characteristics that marked Dreamboule’s debut in the world of jewellery: in this case the hemisphere in sapphire glass it is immediately visible. Once opened, it makes other miniature animals more visible, such as a gold and diamond cicada, or a bee.

Anello in oro rosa, diamanti bianchi, diamante nero. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello in oro rosa, diamanti bianchi, diamanti neri. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Anello della collezione My Secret Glass con cicala in oro, vetro zaffiro, tsavoriti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello della collezione My Secret Glass in oro, vetro zaffiro, opale, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com Anello della collezione My Secret Glass in oro, vetro zaffiro, opale, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Anello della collezione My Secret Glass con ape in oro rosa, vetro zaffiro, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello della collezione My Secret Glass con ape in oro rosa, vetro zaffiro, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anello in oro bianco con diamanti, tanzanite di 6,35 carati, smeraldi, zaffiri
Previous Story

The march of Kiros

Latest from alta gioielleria