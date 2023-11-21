The jungle seen through the lens of Dreamboule high jewelry. The Milanese Maison founded by Ben Crocco, specialized in large rings that use techniques derived from fine watchmaking, presents a new collection: Jungle Line. It is a series of large rings that differ from Dreamblule’s classic production. In this case the sapphire glass hemisphere which contains surprising micro-worlds in gold and precious stones does not immediately appear, but the jewelery offers a design composed of large prongs in 18k rose gold and white and yellow diamonds, or stones such as sapphires and tsavorites .



A sapphire glass cap is enclosed within these precious claws, as if enclosing a tropical world. At the center of the ring stands a precious stone: ruby, emerald, sapphire. And on one of the prongs rests a small representative of the animal world, such as a frog, bee, spider.However, the rings from the My Secret Glass House line retain the characteristics that marked Dreamboule’s debut in the world of jewellery: in this case the hemisphere in sapphire glass it is immediately visible. Once opened, it makes other miniature animals more visible, such as a gold and diamond cicada, or a bee.