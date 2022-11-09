









The next edition of GemGenève will take place from 11 to 14 May 2023. The date, set well in advance, marks the entrance of the expo invented by Ronny Totah and Thomas Faerber in the circle of classic events, such as the Couture in Las Vegas or Vicenzaoro. A success achieved in a few years, with a challenge at Baselworld that not many would have bet on. Instead GemGèneve has become a solid reality. The second round of 2022 (3-6 November) also had a satisfactory outcome. The organizers registered a total of 3,543 visitors who went to the Palexpo to admire or purchase precious stones, period and design jewels. Of the visitors, according to the statistics, 1,662 returned twice, for a total of 5,205 visits. A participation, the organizers underline, that surpasses all previous editions.



The November event was attended by 176 exhibitors, as well as 144 professional dealers, other exhibitors included designers from the Vivarium Quartet, Emerging Talents, New Designers, the Strong & Precious project with Ukrainian designers, school stands, the stand of the Villa hosting the Singapore Gem Museum exhibition, a micromosaic exhibition stand, Bernard Letu and Gem Collectors bookstores.

This edition has exceeded all our expectations in terms of numbers. We had slightly fewer exhibitors in November (176) than in May (201), but never before have we had so many buyers and other visitors. This year GemGenève has further established itself as an authority in the international jewelry trade, becoming one of the most sought after events of its kind.

Ronny Totah, organizer and co-founder of GemGèneve

Visitors came from over 70 countries. Most come from Switzerland, France and Italy, followed by the United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States, as well as India, Germany and the United Arab Emirates.