Giordini Embroideries











The gold of Arezzo seen through the jewels of Giordini, a story begun in 1964 ♦

In 1964 Olga Giordini founded the company that bears his name and which lies in the gold district of Arezzo. After half a century, the Giordini remains a family business, offering jewelry craftsmanship, an Italian special way. Parenthesis: Giordana Giordini was elected president in the spring of the Goldsmiths section of Confindustria (industrial association). The Giordini company, albeit with a long tradition, it is not anchored only to the classic, but also seeks its way to the renewal of its proposal. The idea is to bring together in a single jewel sculptural artistry and plastic “hand made” through the creativity of designers, artisans and artists, with the rules of industrial production. In short, the ability to spend wisely by a model in wax modeling unique and artistic objects produced in series. Here are two of the latest examples of their proposal. The Barocco collection, with curved signs, and of course made with gold. Another novelty is the Intrecci collection, with soft lines, like a golden lace.

The technique used

Interesting technical description of the series Ricami (embroidery). It includes jewelry made of gold with mixed media, which combining parts electroforming on which are placed perforated plates and diamond from various designs. A frame of this type presents a recess that frames where there is the perforated plate. The outline can end right or smerlettato, can wrap the entire perimeter of the tunnel or only part of it. The technique is basically “a signet” and is ancient, generally used for the stones. Instead of gems, they are used plates, perforated by delicate designs to different inspirations: floral, geometric and arabesque.

It is a process that is perceived as clean and simple, but in reality is hard-working, as you must be perfectly balanced in both the composition of the design, both in the assembly of the whole which has to ensure adherence and balance between the parties. The perforated plate requires a long process of preparation of the design is the result of processing and aesthetic choices accurate then transferred, in the production phase, in technological support able to preserve the freshness of the sketch hand made with great attention to detail.



The tunnel, which runs under the laser on the diamond plate, brings transparency and lightness to the metal, turning it into a real “gold lace”, a sort of “embroidery” metal, which is the central character of the composition. Predominates over form, highlighting the movement of solid and void and drawings transparent and thin confer grace and femininity to the jewel, the light when passing through creates attractive games of light and dark, of peek-evoking sell the intangible grace lace.

The process is long because these tunnels are particularly fragile, they must be carried out and finished with delicacy and care. In fact, the assembly is complex and must be carried out with scrupulous attention to give the plate a smooth movement without tearing the thin threads of gold embroidery, and then the final finishing, strictly by hand, makes use of polishing and polishing and electroplating selective in contrast to some parts, to define the design and enhance its characteristics.

















