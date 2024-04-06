Bracciale Puzzle in oro bianco e diamanti bianchi e neri. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The Akillis Puzzle

Life is a puzzle and love relationships increasingly resemble the ability to fit together the different pieces that make up two personalities. The French brand Akillis, however, sees the puzzle as a collection capable of also reminding us that if the pieces fit together, the spiritual communion, as well as the physical one, is perfect. But with a warning: the ability to unite is not necessarily relegated to the life of a couple. It can be simply a bond of friendship, or related to the family, for example, to reiterate the closeness with children, grandchildren, sisters and brothers, cousins, etc.

Bracciale Puzzle in oro 18 carati e diamanti
Puzzle bracelet in 18k gold and diamonds

With these premises, the Puzzle collection is proposed with the classic design of the tiles used for the board game, with elements used for rings, pendants, bracelets with charms, earrings or earrings. There is also a Mini Puzzle collection with smaller sized pieces. The jewels are in white, yellow or rose gold, with or without white or black diamonds, while a bracelet also uses titanium and black diamonds.
Bracciale in titanio con diamanti neri
Titanium bracelet with black diamonds

Anello per due dita in oro bianco e diamanti
Ring for two fingers in white gold and diamonds
Pendente a forma di zebra in oro bianco e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Zebra-shaped pendant in white gold and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Small Dragonfly Ring
Previous Story

Where flies Anapsara

Latest from Showroom

Small Dragonfly Ring

Where flies Anapsara

The Anapsara gold and diamond jewelry with mystical background. You imagine if you enter into a