In this turbulent periods of time, marked by painful and bloody episodes, a bullet is not really an object that you puts at ease. But Caroline Gaspard, who founded the French Akillis in 2007, continues to offer the Bang Bang and Ak collection (which is the name of famous gun), alongside new less aggressive collections, such as Capture in motion.



Come herself she likes to describe, “The designer loves to have fun and create her style to satisfy her nature.” The truth is that the taste of provocation, with pendants, rings and bracelets in the form of bullets, gold and diamonds, is accompanied by a rigorous creative process, starting with the craftsmanship of jewels with traditional production processes such as fusion wax lost along with the most advanced technology, such as welding laser. And to say that she never attended a design school even though, in truth, jewels and precious stones have been near since she was a child, thanks to his father, gem merchant. She followed, instead, a business school, but embraced the jewelery after to create some pieces that were successful.



“The idea for the Ak collection came to me when I was in Russia,” she said. “Once I was in high heels and leather jacket, and I fired with a gun in a shooting range. There was a lot of adrenaline. I have collected empty shell casings as souvenirs, and they are the ones who then inspired the collection. The unisex bullet line is our bestseller in the collection”. But if you’re astonished to know a designer who inspires a Bond Girl, read here: “I like to live life to the limit. I do a lot of sports activities, such as tennis, skiing, water skiing and kite surfing. I also participate in jumping competitions. I like everything that is fast and dangerous, like very fast cars. I drove 320 kilometers an hour last Sunday, in northern France. I could go to jail.”