The French brand Akillis is expanding and is (also) aiming at Italy. The Maison’s jewels are already present in Rome, Florence, Viareggio, Forte dei Marmi and Udine, but by the end of 2024 they will also be on sale in Milan and Southern Italy. Not only that: by 2026 Akillis foresees the consolidation of some markets, such as Switzerland and Belgium, the development in Spain, the entry into Germany, the opening of a second single-brand store in Paris and a boutique in France, the achievement of a hundreds of sales points worldwide with a focus on Asia and the United States.

Italy could not be missing from our expansion project. Home of fashion, artisanal luxury and style icons, it is one of the most demanding markets in terms of design and quality and therefore among the most interesting for a type of jewelery like ours: courageous, at times disruptive and above all with a high genderless percentage.

Caroline Gaspard, founder and designer Akillis Paris

Akillis is now found in over 15 countries with exclusive omnichannel distribution. There are 70 points of sale (single-brand, shop-in-shop and corner) divided between Europe (Switzerland, Spain, the Netherlands, Hungary, Russia, the Czech Republic, Belgium, UK, Greece, the Principality of Monaco, Portugal) where only in France, primary market with 50% of sales there are 25, the Americas (United States, Puerto Rico, Caribbean), the Middle-East (Dubai, Bahrain, Lebanon, Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates) up to arrive in Africa with Morocco and in Asia with Hong Kong and South Korea.

Akillis, born in 2007, immediately presented herself with a rock and disruptive idea of ​​jewelry, as with the first collections inspired by the shape of bullets. Akillis uses exclusively gold and titanium as bases for the jewels which are then embellished with diamonds (VSI/VSII) and colored gems that come from different regions of the world, such as Brazil and Mozambique. The gems are chosen by the founder, while the jewelery is made in laboratories mainly in France and in some European countries. All Akillis collections are characterized by a strong symbolism. The rings, a symbol of love, can be transformed into traps in the Capture Me collection, or become projectiles in the Bang Bang collection.