









The Anapsara gold and diamond jewelry with mystical background.

You imagine if you enter into a jewelry store and listen to these words: “The larval stage of dragonflies lasts up to five years. It’s time. Are you ready for your transformation?”. If you can hear this sentence, you know that they are offering to you Anapsara jewelry, brand based in Antwerp, born in 2014 between the beaches of Ibiza. Despite its origin, however, Anapsara follows a philosophy that focuses on the aspect of spirituality. Gold and mysticism?

The founder of the brand, Eugenia Shekhtman, says she was inspired to create her own line of luxury jewelry after years of spiritual studies and Vedic practices.

To begin with, the word Anapsara is derived from the Sanskrit word Apsara, which means “she who moves through the water.” The collection’s logo, a dragonfly, was chosen for its beauty and meaning: the change in the perspective of self-fulfillment. And so Eugenia accompanies the presentation of its jewels with phrases like the one we mentioned at the beginning. In any case, also if you aren’t sensitive to the Indian mysticism or you dont love the gracefulness of the dragonfly, the Anapsara jewelry can also play a purely aesthetic function. In short, you can wear this jewels without thinking too much.



















