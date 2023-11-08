Orecchini anni Novana
Rosato’s Nineties

The Nineties are back in fashion, recalls Rosato, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group. Or, more precisely, it is the fashion of that decade that has been rediscovered, as happens regularly at one time or another throughout the decades. Do you remember her? Tight shirts, quilted vests, bell-bottoms, neoprene jackets, studded belts, platform shoes, jackets, scarves and bags made of flocked fur, fluffy boots and loose-fitting trousers, often in bright colours. It was inevitable that the return of these items of clothing was also combined with jewelery in the same style.

Rose gold plated silver ring with cubic zirconia

The Italian jewelry brand therefore offers a series of jewels that recall this mood. For example, with latch earrings and necklaces with crosses, typical of those years. But not only. The jewels, in rhodium-plated silver or with rose gold workmanship, are also with very linear geometries, with a design that, in reality, seems to adapt well to any decade. Furthermore, together with silver, the jewels also use cubic zirconia pavé.

Rosato Bracelets
Nineties necklaces
Two silver necklaces
Silver and cubic zirconia earrings

