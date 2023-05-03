Rose gold, gems and laboratory diamonds

Rosato, the premium brand of the Bros Manifatture group, has launched a new jewelery series for spring-summer 2023. The line, called Rosato Gold, is proposed as the top of the range in the category. While Rosato commonly uses gold-plated silver, in this case they are 9-karat gold jewels, enriched with natural stones, such as peridot (commonly called in Italian as olivine), citrine, garnet or topaz. But that’s not all: for the first time Rosato is also introducing small synthetic diamonds created in the laboratory. But there are also rings without stones, which simply reproduce the silhouette of a heart.



In addition to the rings, among the novelties there are bracelets with chain, always in 9 carat gold and heart-shaped stone, or with the gem that forms the shape of a bee with wings covered in laboratory diamonds. The same shape is used for stud earrings. Some bracelets, as well as necklaces, are instead inspired by the hot air balloon, with pendants or pendants that recall the shape of the flying balloon.