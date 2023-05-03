Orecchini con granato e citrino, diamanti di laboratorio
Orecchini con granato e citrino, diamanti di laboratorio

Rose gold, gems and laboratory diamonds

Rosato, the premium brand of the Bros Manifatture group, has launched a new jewelery series for spring-summer 2023. The line, called Rosato Gold, is proposed as the top of the range in the category. While Rosato commonly uses gold-plated silver, in this case they are 9-karat gold jewels, enriched with natural stones, such as peridot (commonly called in Italian as olivine), citrine, garnet or topaz. But that’s not all: for the first time Rosato is also introducing small synthetic diamonds created in the laboratory. But there are also rings without stones, which simply reproduce the silhouette of a heart.

Anello in oro rosa 9 carati con citrini
Anello in oro rosa 9 carati con citrini

In addition to the rings, among the novelties there are bracelets with chain, always in 9 carat gold and heart-shaped stone, or with the gem that forms the shape of a bee with wings covered in laboratory diamonds. The same shape is used for stud earrings. Some bracelets, as well as necklaces, are instead inspired by the hot air balloon, with pendants or pendants that recall the shape of the flying balloon.
Anello in oro rosa 9 carati a forma di cuore
Anello in oro rosa 9 carati a forma di cuore

Anello in oro rosa 9 carati con peridoto
Anello in oro rosa 9 carati con peridoto
Anello in oro rosa 9 carati con topazio e diamanti di laboratorio
Anello in oro rosa 9 carati con topazio e diamanti di laboratorio
Bracciale in oro rosa 9 carati con citrino e diamanti di laboratorio
Bracciale in oro rosa 9 carati con citrino e diamanti di laboratorio
Bracciale in oro rosa 9 carati con granato
Bracciale in oro rosa 9 carati con granato
Collana in oro 9 carati con topazio
Collana in oro 9 carati con topazio

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Synthesis diamond con taglio a pera
Previous Story

Lab-created one-third of diamonds for engagement rings

Latest from vetrina