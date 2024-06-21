Anello in argento placcato oro rosa con perla e cubic zirconia
Anello in argento placcato oro rosa con perla e cubic zirconia

Rosato with Azzurra for the summer

With summer comes the need to wear appropriate jewelry. Rosato, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group, presents the Azzurra collection, inspired by the sea and its atmospheres. The connection between the jewels of the Azzurra collection and the sea is represented by the white natural pearls, which punctuate the jewels offered. The Rosato brand has always used predominantly rose gold jewelery and in this case too it is no exception. Rigid or chain bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings are available in 925 silver with rose gold plating, as well as in the natural silver version.

Bracciale rigido in argento placcato oro rosa con perla e cubic zirconia
Rigid bracelet in rose gold plated silver with pearls and cubic zirconia

The jewels, in addition to silver and natural pearls, also use small white cubic zirconia crystals which are grouped in pavé on small spheres of the same size as the pearls, to also add reflections to the various pieces in the collection. In addition to the traditional models, a double earring with silver chain is also available.
Orecchino doppio a in argento placcato oro rosa e perla
Double a earring in rose gold plated silver and pearl

Orecchini a bottone in argento e perle
Stud earrings in silver and pearls
Collana in argento e perle
Necklace in silver and pearls
Bracciale a catena in argento placcato oro rosa con perle e cubic zirconia
Chain bracelet in rose gold plated silver with pearls and cubic zirconia

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Orecchini in oro 18 carati con diamanti, smeraldi, zaffiri
Previous Story

A golden couple for Walters Faith

Latest from Showroom