Rosato with Azzurra for the summer

With summer comes the need to wear appropriate jewelry. Rosato, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group, presents the Azzurra collection, inspired by the sea and its atmospheres. The connection between the jewels of the Azzurra collection and the sea is represented by the white natural pearls, which punctuate the jewels offered. The Rosato brand has always used predominantly rose gold jewelery and in this case too it is no exception. Rigid or chain bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings are available in 925 silver with rose gold plating, as well as in the natural silver version.



The jewels, in addition to silver and natural pearls, also use small white cubic zirconia crystals which are grouped in pavé on small spheres of the same size as the pearls, to also add reflections to the various pieces in the collection. In addition to the traditional models, a double earring with silver chain is also available.

