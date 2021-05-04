Pandora changes strategy with the laboratory diamonds











Pandora changes strategy and presents its first collection of jewelry with synthetic diamonds. The collection is called Pandora Brilliance and is made with laboratory diamonds. The goal is to offer affordable and sustainably manufactured products. Pandora Brilliance will initially be launched in the UK and will be released in other, currently undetermined markets starting in 2022.

Pandora continues in its mission to make incredible jewelry accessible to more people, so today I am very proud to be able to announce the launch of Pandora Brilliance. This is a new collection of elegantly designed jewelry featuring lab-created diamonds. They represent a symbol of innovation and progress as much as of timeless beauty and testify to our ongoing and ambitious sustainability program. Diamonds are not only forever, but for everyone.

Alexander Lacik, CEO of Pandora

According to Pandora, the diamond jewelry market will continue to grow and lab-made diamonds are outpacing the overall industry growth. Lab-created diamonds are identical to mined diamonds, but are made in a manufacturing facility. The stones have the same optical, chemical, thermal and physical characteristics and are classified according to the standards known as the 4C: cut, color, clarity and carat (cut, color, purity and carat) before being set in the Pandora Brilliance collection.

The new collection includes rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings, each with a lab-created solitaire diamond hand-set in sterling silver, 14-karat yellow gold or 14-karat white gold jewelry. Like other Pandora jewels, the pieces can be collected or matched together, and the leitmotif of the collection, a reinterpreted symbol of infinity, is steeped in meaning. The concept is about the infinite possibility of forging the future while creative development is based on extensive market research carried out in North America, Europe and China.



Pandora Brilliance is a CarbonNeutral certified product under the global framework for carbon neutrality. The certification covers Pandora Brilliance jewelry, their packaging and transport. The diamonds created in the laboratory and used in the collection have been grown with more than 60% renewable energy, while the greenhouse gas emissions from non-renewable energy are offset through the CarbonNeutral certification. Next year, when Pandora launches the collection globally, the diamonds will be made using 100% renewable energy.Pandora Brilliance is available for purchase starting May 6 in the UK only. Prices start at 250 pounds (about 290 euros) and the variety of stones ranges from 0.15 to one carat.













