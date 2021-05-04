Breil’s steel with the colors of Kaleido











Invented in the early nineteenth century by the Scotsman David Brewster, the kaleidoscope derives from the ancient Greek word kalos, beautiful. The kaleidoscope instrument, which has also become a game for children, amazes for its ability to mix colors in ever-changing geometric figures. The Kaleido collection by Breil, a brand of the Binda group, is inspired by that concept. Specializing in metal bijoux, this time Breil adds a handful of colors. These are stone beads marked agate, amethyst, aventurine, garnet and blue jade, which from a gemological point of view is the trade name used for translucent quartz, which is found in abundance in Malaysia.



One of the peculiarities of the Kaleido collection, alongside the use of colored beads, is the versatility of the steel chains, which has always been an identifying element of the brand. In this case, the metal is offered in a golden yellow color but, above all, it allows you to vary the length: bracelets and necklaces are transformable. The necklaces, for example, can take four different measures and alternative methods. In addition, all bracelets can be transformed into an anklet thanks to the extension chain that can be purchased separately. Finally, just hook the black silicone elements supplied to the carabiners to obtain a glasses holder.